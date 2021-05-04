STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID lockdown rumours lead to panic buying, rise in ration prices in Telangana's Adilabad district

Local residents say the prices of a 5 litre can of oil had increased last year an reached Rs 630 during December 2020.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

ODisha market

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Now that the elections to the urban local bodies in the State are over, rumours of a lockdown being enforced in Telangana are doing the rounds in Adilabad district.

Anticipating the lockdown, residents are buying ration in bulk at markets and taking advantage  of this, traders of several commodities like oils, pulses etc have jacked up prices. Some locals are stocking up enough groceries to last them for 2-3 months.

The price monitoring committee has not taken any steps yet to control the price rise. The committee is headed by the joint collector, but the post has been vacant since the past few months. Local residents say the prices of a 5 litre can of oil had increased last year an reached Rs 630 during December, 2020.

Now, they have to shell out as much as Rs 850 for the same can, while thew price of a 1 litre packet of oil has also increased from Rs 140 to Rs 170.

Locals say that the current in-charge District Collector is not able to devote enough time to their issues as he has been given the additional charge, apart from being the Collector of Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

This was necessitated after the earlier Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik went on leave a few months ago.

Last year too, post the lockdown, a few shops had increased the prices of commodities but  the then District Collector Sri Devasena would regularly monitor the prices and file cases on whoever increased them. 

Locals add that the Civil Supplies and Food Safety officials must carry out inspections of prices at regular intervals and control the prices, but nothing of the kind was happening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID lockdown Adilabad lockdown Adilabad district Asifabad
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp