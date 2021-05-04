STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC asks state govt to disregard report by officials against ex-minister Eatala Rajender

The High Court sought an explanation from the government why it had to get a survey done in a record time of two days and wondered if the officials sat in their car and completed the work

Published: 04th May 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take into cognizance the report submitted by the Medak District Collector that former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender had encroached 66 acres of land in two villages in Masaipet Mandal in the district, violating provisions of several Acts.

The court gave the direction after a hearing on a petition filed by Eatala's wife Jamuna and their son Nitin, representing Jamuna Hatcheries, to issue orders restraining the DGP, DG Vigilance and Medak District Collector from taking coercive action against them. The court also issued an interim direction to the government not to intervene in the business activities of the company.

The court said that by not giving an opportunity to Jamuna Hatcheries to be heard, the officials had given a go-by to the principle of natural justice. The court also found fault with officials for not issuing notices to the company before undertaking the survey of the land in the possession of the company.

The petitioners pleaded that the survey done by the officials was illegal as no notices were served on them seeking their explanation. The officials, without their permission, had entered the premises of the factory and set up notice boards that the land belongs to the government.

The High Court sought an explanation from the government why it had to get a survey done in a record time of two days and wondered if the officials sat in their car and completed the work. The court pointed out that any inquiry or survey has to be done in accordance with the rules and any disregard for them should be eschewed. They should not use backdoor methods to complete the work quickly, it added.  

The court asked the officials to act responsibly and do their work by giving enough time to the petitioners to defend themselves. It ruled that the government should not take any action basing on the collector's report which was based on a survey done on May 1 and 2 said and wanted a detailed report submitted to it also. It also issued notices to the government.

The advocate general sought a direction to the petitioner to cooperate with the government in doing the survey to which the court replied that if they did not, there were procedures, in accordance with the law, that could be followed to get their cooperation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana High Court
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp