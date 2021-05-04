STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister A Indrakaran Reddy holds review on rice procurement in Adilabad

Reddy said that 100 centres have been opened out of 196 centres for procurement of grain in the district and so far 9,279.880 metric tonnes of grain has been procured.

A Indrakaran Reddy

Telangana Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Indrakaran Reddy Allola)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Endowment, Forest and Law minister A Indrakaran Reddy organised a review meeting with the district officials in the Collector office and directed the authorities to take up grain procurement in the district in wake of the impending monsoons.

The purchase of grain should be carried out in accordance with the quality standards. Reddy said that 100 centres have been opened out of 196 centres for procurement of grain in the district and so far 9,279.880 metric tonnes of grain has been procured. Ten lakh gunny bags have been distributed to the purchasing centers and 13 lakh bags are available, he said. 

Farmers in the purchasing centres should take steps to avoid any difficulties. They want to make alternative arrangements so that the grain does not get wet due to rains. Rice millers were asked to cooperate with the lorry owners to take steps without shortage of lorries to move the purchased grain to the mills immediately. The  District Collector Musharraf Farooqi and other officials participated.

