Telangana tells private hospitals to only admit those with moderate or severe Covid symptoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major rejig of the way private hospitals are functioning, the state's Department of Health issued orders to all private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to only admit moderate to severe cases - those whose oxygen saturation is dropping below 94%.

Anyone meeting this criteria can be hospitalised without even a Covid-19 positive report, the order says. "For admitting patients with moderate/severe symptoms the hospitals should not await or ask for Covid test results," it read.

The hospitals have further been directed to keep a display board at the entrance of the hospital and give updates of bed availability - ICU, oxygen and regular beds on a real-time basis.

As for those with mild and asymptomatic symptoms having oxygen saturation above 94%, they have been advised to strictly follow home isolation or head to institutional isolation or Covid care centers set up by the government, details of which are available in the Media Bulletin available on: https://health.telangana.gov.in/

