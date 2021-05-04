STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana yet to receive allocated eight lakh COVID vaccine doses

The State has previously been allocated around 8.3 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the coming fortnight.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana was allocated nearly eight lakh doses of vaccine for the first fortnight of May, the State is yet to receive any of them. On Monday, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that only 1.58 lakh doses of the vaccine were left with the State and it was yet to receive the rest.

The State has previously been allocated around 8.3 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the coming fortnight. The State has been given 6.28 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.07 lakh doses of Covaxin.

This is grossly less than what the State is capable of spending in a day. It has been vaccinating nearly two lakh individuals a day prior to vaccine shortage. Owing to this inconsistent supply, the government announced that all vaccines will be routed via Cowin.gov.in alone and no walk in registrations will be allowed.  

Queues outside vax centres

The Director of Health in a message said, "Those yet to receive a second dose and first dose can book slots via Co-Win app. Without prior booking, no vaccine will be given." Meanwhile, the serpentine queues at various government vaccine centres continued as the vaccine drive resumed after two days. In several places, people had to be turned away owing to short supply.

