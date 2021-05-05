As COVID cases surge, Telangana priests decide to go digital 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of six priests dying of Covid-19 within a week’s time in erstwhile Karimnagar, many have decided to perform poojas, including abhishekams, online through video call facilities. “For the last two months, no programs were held as there were no auspicious days.

Priests who depended on their profession have suffered a lot to eke out a living for their families. The Covid-19 second wave has impacted them badly,” said V Gopi Krishna Sharma from Sultanabad in Peddapalli district.

The online poojas have evoked a good response from devotees, said priest Gangavarapu Nagannna, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Karimnagar. “Customers are okay with following the pooja online and then sending the remuneration through GooglePay and other digital methods” he said.

He requested his colleagues to restrain from going out until the Covid-19 situation is brought under control. Many priests like him have also been creating awareness among their colleagues on the need to wear face masks, face shields, sanitiser and hand gloves if they have to go out to meet devotees.