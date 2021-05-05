Congress loyalists write to High Command, seek change of guard in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of Congress Loyalists’ Forum write to the Party High Command seeking ‘corrective steps’ in the State, in the wake of the electoral loss in Nagarjunasagar byelection and municipal elections. Chaired by former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the leaders took stock of the situation through an online meeting.

Speaking to Express, Shashidhar Reddy explained that he was hopeful of reminding the High Command of the ‘consultation process’ which was taken up in the first week of December for finding a proper replacement for the TPCC chief post. He recalled that the exercise for replacement which was started under the supervision of AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore was suspended in view of Nagarjunasagar bypoll. “It is now high time that this process should culminate. This is overdue for long, as the current president despite his requests on several occasions is forced to continue. The process started in December should now be culminated,” he said.

During the meeting it was felt that a detailed letter should be written to the Party High Command highlighting the present state of the Party affairs in the State, in view of series of defeats starting from Assembly elections in 2018.

The leaders thanked the senior leader K Jana Reddy for putting up a brave fight with his the vigorous campaign, irrespective of his age and prevailing Covid situation. They congratulated Rajasekhar Reddy, the Congress candidate from Lingojiguda in GHMC, for wresting the seat from BJP. Sambani Chandrasekhar, former minister, M Kodanda Reddy, vice chairman, and others participated in the meeting.