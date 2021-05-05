Eatala Rajender’s ouster to prompt KCR to reshuffle Telangana Cabinet?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is a State Cabinet reshuffle on the cards? Or will Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao simply fill the lone vacancy in the Cabinet, created after the dismissal of Eatala Rajender? Speculation is rife that a new face or faces will be inducted in the Cabinet sooner than later. However, the chances of a complete reshuffle are remote, sources said.

When Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister T Rajaiah was sacked from the Cabinet in 2015, the Chief Minister had inducted Kadiam Srihari into the Cabinet and made the latter his deputy. Rao had then sacked a Scheduled Caste (SC) person and replaced the vacancy with another SC.

This time too, the CM is likely to induct another Backward Caste (BC) in place of Rajender. However, there is no MLC or MLA who is from Mudiraj caste, unless the CM considers MP Banda Prakash Mudiraj, which is highly unlikely. Prakash was elected to the Rajya Sabha only three years ago and was the deputy leader of TRS in the Rajya Sabha, making his induction unlikely. It is to be seen if Rao considers Nomula Bhagath, also from the BC category, for a Cabinet berth.

CM unlikely to drop Mins

The Cabinet was expanded in September 2019. As there are currently numerous aspirants vying for a berth, Rao may not opt for a complete reshuffle. He is also unlikely to drop any Minister immediately, as that is bound to stir a hornet’s nest. At the most, Rao may fill up the lone vacancy in the Cabinet. However, former Ministers C Laxma Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, MLAs Redya Naik, Azmeera Rekha Naik and others are aspiring for a Cabinet berth.

Recently, Redya Naik questioned in a public meeting whether he would be inducted into the Cabinet when Errabelli Dayakar Rao was continuing as a Minister from the combined Warangal district.There is also talk that if Surabhi Vani is made the Council chairman, then Gutha Sukhender Reddy will be inducted into the Cabinet via the MLC quota. Already, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod are Ministers from the Council.