Oxygen Express brings more oxygen to Telangana

HYDERABAD: At the time when the city continued to gasp for oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the State on Tuesday received its second Oxygen Express carrying 60.23 Metric Tons (MT) of liquid oxygen from Angul in Odisha to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the State traffic police also created a green corridor to transport these oxygen tankers to Gandhi Hospital in the city.

The second Oxygen Express covered 1,334 km from Angul to Hyderabad, in a short period of 31 hours and reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex on Tuesday with four tanks. These tanks were earlier sent in an empty condition from the Sanathnagar Goods Complex on April 29.

Telangana’s second Oxygen Express arrives at Sanath Nagar Railway Station from Angul in Odisha on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

To ensure that the train reaches the destination as quickly as possible, the Railways had created a green corridor. After the train arrived at Hyderabad station, the tankers were transported to Gandhi hospital through a green corridor by the State traffic police.

“A special green channel was made so that the oxygen tanks reach Gandhi Hospital in the shortest time. The tankers from Bala Nagar to Gandhi hospital covering almost 11.7 Km were transported in 15 minutes on Tuesday,” told a traffic officer. The transportation through the green corridor was done by the Trimulgherry Traffic Police.