STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Oxygen Express brings more oxygen to Telangana

The second Oxygen Express covered 1,334 km from Angul to Hyderabad, in a short period of 31 hours and reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex on Tuesday with four tanks.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

The Medical Oxygen Express with four tankers carrying LMO from RSP before its departure from Rourkela

The Medical Oxygen Express. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At the time when the city continued to gasp for oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the State on Tuesday received its second Oxygen Express carrying 60.23 Metric Tons (MT) of liquid oxygen from Angul in Odisha to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the State traffic police also created a green corridor to transport these oxygen tankers to Gandhi Hospital in the city.

The second Oxygen Express covered 1,334 km from Angul to Hyderabad, in a short period of 31 hours and reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex on Tuesday with four tanks. These tanks were earlier sent in an empty condition from the Sanathnagar Goods Complex on  April 29.

Telangana’s second Oxygen Express arrives at Sanath Nagar Railway Station from Angul in Odisha on Tuesday  | S Senbagapandiyan

To ensure that the train reaches the destination as quickly as possible, the Railways had created a green corridor. After the train arrived at Hyderabad station, the tankers were transported to Gandhi hospital through a green corridor by the State traffic police. 

“A special green channel was made so that the oxygen tanks reach Gandhi Hospital in the shortest time. The tankers from Bala Nagar to Gandhi hospital covering almost 11.7 Km were transported in 15 minutes on Tuesday,” told a traffic officer. The transportation through the green corridor was done by the Trimulgherry Traffic Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana oxygen tank oxygen express coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp