Sloth bear run over by train in Telangana's Asifabad

Published: 05th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  A sloth bear died after it was hit by a train near Areguda village of Sirpur (T) mandal in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on Tuesday.The male sloth bear, aged between four and five years, was found dead by railway employees. Forest officials rushed to the spot after being alerted by the railway staffers.

A sloth bear which was run over in Kumrambheem Asifabad

Sirpur (T) Forest Range Officer Ch Purnachander said that the animal died after a moving train hit it while it was crossing the track.

He also added that its autopsy was performed as per protocol of the Wildlife Protection Act and that the carcass would be burned after receiving a report from a veterinary doctor. In 2019, a three-year-old female sloth bear died after it was hit by a train.

