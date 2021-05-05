STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Gangula, Koppula rip Eatala Rajender’s arguments apart 

But Rajender had been unhappy for the last four years. 

Published: 05th May 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender addresses the media on Tuesday

Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After being dismissed from the State Cabinet, Eatala Rajender is now being branded as a meka vanne puli (looks like a goat, but is cruel like a tiger), by his former colleagues Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the two alleged that Rajender was in touch with Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, SC Welfare Minister K Eshwar said that the TRS had given due respect to Rajender and given him the Kamalapur Assembly ticket. But Rajender had been unhappy for the last four years. 

“Rajender’s statements amount to violation of party discipline,” Eshwar said. He added that Rajender had announced that he purchased the assigned lands for expanding his poultry business. “How did Rajender get the idea of purchasing assigned lands,” Eshwar wondered and alleged that Rajender paid just `6 lakh per acre, even as the market value was around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore per acre. Eshwar also pointed that Rajender had admitted that he purchased temple lands in Devarayamjal.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar termed Rajender as a “big dora” taking shelter under a BC tag. The Minister alleged that Rajender wanted former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy to regularise the Devarayamjal lands.Therefore, Rajender had misused his TRSLP leader post at the time, Kamalakar argued. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Koppula Eshwar Gangula Kamalakar
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp