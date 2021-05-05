Telangana: Gangula, Koppula rip Eatala Rajender’s arguments apart 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being dismissed from the State Cabinet, Eatala Rajender is now being branded as a meka vanne puli (looks like a goat, but is cruel like a tiger), by his former colleagues Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the two alleged that Rajender was in touch with Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, SC Welfare Minister K Eshwar said that the TRS had given due respect to Rajender and given him the Kamalapur Assembly ticket. But Rajender had been unhappy for the last four years.

“Rajender’s statements amount to violation of party discipline,” Eshwar said. He added that Rajender had announced that he purchased the assigned lands for expanding his poultry business. “How did Rajender get the idea of purchasing assigned lands,” Eshwar wondered and alleged that Rajender paid just `6 lakh per acre, even as the market value was around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore per acre. Eshwar also pointed that Rajender had admitted that he purchased temple lands in Devarayamjal.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar termed Rajender as a “big dora” taking shelter under a BC tag. The Minister alleged that Rajender wanted former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar Reddy to regularise the Devarayamjal lands.Therefore, Rajender had misused his TRSLP leader post at the time, Kamalakar argued.