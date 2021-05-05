STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: IAS panel swings into action, finds 100 godowns in endowment lands

Officials have found over 100 godowns and resorts in industries, residences, function halls, and other commercial buildings in the endowment lands. 

Published: 05th May 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The four-member IAS officers’ committee, which was appointed on Monday to probe into the alleged encroachment of endowment lands of Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple of Devaryamjal village in Shamirpet mandal, has swung into action. Officials have found over 100 godowns and resorts in industries, residences, function halls, and other commercial buildings in the endowment lands. 

On Tuesday, Medchal Malkajgiri in-charge District Collector Sweta Mohanty, along with Vigilance and Revenue officials, inspected the godowns which were said to have belonged to former minister Eatela Rajender’s family/aides.

Officials have been collecting information on the particulars of landsharks, details of permissions if any, violations of existing government rules and regulations, assessment of loss to the temple, etc. When contacted, Mohanty maintained that the investigation is ‘under progress.’ 

Before 1925, Devaryamjal village used to be referred to as Yamjal. It was after the Nizam bestowed the prime land of 1,521 acres to the temple that the village was renamed as Devaryamjal.

According to sources, the name of the owner of parts of the land was changed from Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple to Telugu names with the keywords being “Seetha and Rama,” such as Seetha Rama Reddy, Seetha Rama Rao, Seetha Ramaiah, and Seetha Ramulu, before it was transferred onto the names of other illegal occupants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple Telangana IAS panel
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp