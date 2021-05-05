Telangana: IAS panel swings into action, finds 100 godowns in endowment lands

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-member IAS officers’ committee, which was appointed on Monday to probe into the alleged encroachment of endowment lands of Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple of Devaryamjal village in Shamirpet mandal, has swung into action. Officials have found over 100 godowns and resorts in industries, residences, function halls, and other commercial buildings in the endowment lands.

On Tuesday, Medchal Malkajgiri in-charge District Collector Sweta Mohanty, along with Vigilance and Revenue officials, inspected the godowns which were said to have belonged to former minister Eatela Rajender’s family/aides.

Officials have been collecting information on the particulars of landsharks, details of permissions if any, violations of existing government rules and regulations, assessment of loss to the temple, etc. When contacted, Mohanty maintained that the investigation is ‘under progress.’

Before 1925, Devaryamjal village used to be referred to as Yamjal. It was after the Nizam bestowed the prime land of 1,521 acres to the temple that the village was renamed as Devaryamjal.

According to sources, the name of the owner of parts of the land was changed from Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple to Telugu names with the keywords being “Seetha and Rama,” such as Seetha Rama Reddy, Seetha Rama Rao, Seetha Ramaiah, and Seetha Ramulu, before it was transferred onto the names of other illegal occupants.