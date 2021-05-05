Telangana reports 6,876  new Covid cases, 59 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 6,876 Covid-19 cases on Monday after conducting 70,961 tests. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 10.24% on Monday. With this, the State’s TPR has remained above 10% for a week.

Even though the tests and cases have lowered, deaths have not — the State saw 59 deaths, taking the toll to 2476. At 1,029 cases, the GHMC area contributed the most to the case load, followed by Medchal (502), Nalgonda (402) and Suryapet (372). The State’s micro-containment zones have now fallen to 186, with 27 of them in Hyderabad.