Bypoll haunts Telangana's Nalgonda as district sees sharper surge in COVID cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the whole of Telangana is seeing a downward trend in cases, Nalgonda district, which saw elaborate electioneering and bypoll roughly a fortnight ago, is seeing a rise in cases.

Nearly 453 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, making it the second worst affected district after GHMC, which had 1,225 cases. On the same day, 51 deaths were reported in the State, with 6,361 new cases, while the number of recoveries were 8,126.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day in Nalgonda was 9.7 per cent, higher than the State's TPR of 8.6 per cent. In fact, Nalgonda's TPR has been persistently higher than that of the State. It has been above 10 per cent during the past five days, indicating tough times ahead for the district’s health machinery.

Between May 1 and May 5, the number of cases in the district were 231, 368, 52, 402 and 453 cases respectively. Meanwhile, the State on the whole is not able to conduct adequate number of tests, with just 77,000 tests conducted on Tuesday.

