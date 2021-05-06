COVID-19 effect: TSRTC cancels bus services to Andhra Pradesh

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a daily 18-hour curfew being imposed in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) has cancelled all bus services to AP. “We have suspended all services for now, as the highways between the States are barricaded and vehicles are not being allowed,” said an official.

TSRTC operates 179 buses from Hyderabad towards AP, which include Garuda, Super Luxury and Express services. "We have already suspended services from the city towards Karnataka since a lockdown has been implemented there," informed another official.

Trains to run as usual

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway continues to operate trains services between the two states. SCR officials said that there was no request from the two States to stop them. "In the wake of the second wave, the number of services have already been brought down. Passenger patronage has fallen to 70 per cent, as compared to 122 percent," said an official.

According to Lorry Owners Association, all the permitted vehicles are plying smoothly. "There are no complaints whatsoever," said Telangana Lorry Owners Association president, N Bhaskar Reddy.