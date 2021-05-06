First in India: Telangana government to launch outpatient clinics for COVID infectees

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, the Telangana government is all set to open COVID-19 outpatient (OP) clinics on a massive scale with an objective to reduce the mortality rate as well as the number of serious cases.

Close to 6,000 COVID-19 outpatient clinics will become operational across the State, including areas under the GHMC, from Thursday. These clinics will be started at all PHCs, Basti Dawakhanas, sub-centres and other health facilities.

The State government took the decision to start COVID-19 OP services to avoid the delay in testing and treating.

Currently, people suffering from fever are resorting to selfmedication and going for tests if their condition does not improve. By the time they undergo tests and get the results, seven to eight days are wasted, which is leading to COVID-19 cases turning serious.

The government initiative is aimed at avoiding that delay and giving timely treatment. Speaking to The New Indian Express, CS Somesh Kumar, said: "When a patient approaches a COVID-19 outpatient clinic, we are providing a kit containing a pamphlet of do’s and don’ts, medicines, multivitamin tablets, antibiotics and steroids. If the fever is not controlled within four to five days, then the patient can use the medicines and steroids."

The Chief Secretary informed that a total of 5,980 COVID-19 OP clinics are being opened across the State.