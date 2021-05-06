STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay ryots within a day post procurement: Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao

Rao directed the authorities concerned not to delay the payment process and wanted them to deposit the money in the respective accounts of ryots within 24 hours.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Urging the officials to create proper records of paddy sold by each and every farmer immediately after they unload the crop in the market premises, Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed the authorities concerned not to delay the payment process and wanted them to deposit the money in the respective accounts of ryots within 24 hours post procurement.

The Minister gave this direction while holding a teleconference review meeting on the progress of paddy procurement with Collector P Venkatrama Reddy, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan and the officials of other departments concerned, on Wednesday.

Stating that the district authorities have so far procured about 40,000 metric tonnes of paddy this Yasingi, as against the expected total of 5.40 lakh metric tonnes, the Minister demanded that the officials make all necessary arrangements to ensure a hassle-free environment for farmers.

He also urged the in-charges of respective procurement centres to visit the markets daily and keep a tab on the availability of necessary items such as tarpaulins and gunny bags. Harish also stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set aside Rs 26,000 crore for the procurement of paddy.

