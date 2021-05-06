Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender consults loyalists, keeps future game plan under wraps

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that he would announce his action plan after conferring with his supporters and intellectuals in Hyderabad.

Rajender, who had been camping in Huzurabad for the past two days, spoke to mediapersons while leaving for Hyderabad. He said that he was aware that the State was going through a tough time due to COVID-19 and he would keep this in mind while deciding on what he should do next.

For the second straight day, Rajender was closeted with his followers, and the latter expressed solidarity with him. Some TRS leaders who wanted to meet the former Minister skipped the meeting upon learning about Rajender being under the surveillance of the Intelligence department.

From Monday onwards, several TRS leaders, officials of MPTCs and ZPTCs, and party activists have been expressing their solidarity with him.

He said the various leaders who had met him had expressed varied opinions on what his next step should be, due to which he could not make up his mind. Some of Rajender’s supporters who met him said they would support him no matter whatever decision he took.

Speaking about his dismissal from the Cabinet, he said, "It has become an issue of self respect. Every person who has met me has condemned CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision."