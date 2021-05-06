STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender consults loyalists, keeps future game plan under wraps

Some TRS leaders who wanted to meet the former Minister skipped the meeting upon learning about Rajender being under the surveillance of the Intelligence department.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that he would announce his action plan after conferring with his supporters and intellectuals in Hyderabad.

Rajender, who had been camping in Huzurabad for the past two days, spoke to mediapersons while leaving for Hyderabad. He said that he was aware that the State was going through a tough time due to COVID-19 and he would keep this in mind while deciding on what he should do next.

For the second straight day, Rajender was closeted with his followers, and the latter expressed solidarity with him. Some TRS leaders who wanted to meet the former Minister skipped the meeting upon learning about Rajender being under the surveillance of the Intelligence department.

From Monday onwards, several TRS leaders, officials of MPTCs and ZPTCs, and party activists have been expressing their solidarity with him.

He said the various leaders who had met him had expressed varied opinions on what his next step should be, due to which he could not make up his mind. Some of Rajender’s supporters who met him said they would support him no matter whatever decision he took.

Speaking about his dismissal from the Cabinet, he said, "It has become an issue of self respect. Every person who has met me has condemned CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender TRS Telangana land encroachment
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp