Telangana government puts COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group on hold due to shortage

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar pointed out that the policy and procedure of allocation of vaccine was entirely controlled by the Central government.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, which had earlier announced that it would vaccinate its four crore population free of cost, stated on Wednesday that it has put in abeyance vaccination for its citizens aged 18 to 44. This is owing to a shortage of vaccine. The vaccination for those aged above 45 is however continuing.

"We are committed to provide vaccine to our entire population. As and when we receive enough number of vaccine doses, we will provide them to all," Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Secretary, so far 42.24 lakh people have been vaccinated in Telangana. The population of citizens above 18 years of age is around 1.7 crore.

The State requires 3.4 crore vaccine doses, but has received only 3.9 lakh doses so far. "The State has urged the Central government to give at least 40 lakh doses to meet the requirements for the next one month," the CS said.

He pointed out that the policy and procedure of allocation of vaccine was entirely controlled by the Central government. However, he said that the vaccine production would be increased in June/July, as some companies had come forward to produce the vaccine.

At the same time, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allotting more vaccine doses to the State.

4 more RT-PCR centres

Somesh Kumar said that the door-to-door survey was continuing and medicines were being supplied to the people suffering from fever. The tendering process for setting up four more RT-PCR centres had been completed and these too would be operational shortly. With this, all the districts in the State would have testing centres.

62,000 bed strength

"During the first wave of COVID-19, in September, 2020, the total beds available for COVID-19 patients both in government and private sector were just 18,000. Now, we have increased the bed strength to 62,000," he explained.

"As Hyderabad is a medical hub, several people are coming to the city for the treatment. Hyderabad has so far received 33 medical ambulances including air-ambulance from across the country. The State is treating COVID-19 patients from different states," he added.

Oxygen availability

On the medical oxygen availability, Somesh Kumar said that they were expecting another 48 tankers shortly. “We have put in place oxygen audits in all hospitals, to avoid wastage. If the Centre sends more oxygen tankers, we can manage the situation in a better way,” the CS said.

Downtrend

Kumar said there was a downtrend in Covid cases in the State and said he expected "normalcy" shortly. He said Remdesivir injections were available and in April alone, four lakh vials were available.

Saying that people were stocking injections out of fear, the Chief Secretary felt that WhatsApp and other social media platforms were causing fear among citizens. He appealed to the people not to be scared of COVID-19.

