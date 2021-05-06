Telangana: Parkal municipality declares its own lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With COVID-19 cases increasing in Parkal municipality limits, public representatives reacted by implementing a self-imposed lockdown from Thursday. Parkal constituency is represented by MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dharma Reddy said that shops can open only from 6 am to 1 pm in the Parkal municipality limits. He asked traders and others to support the partial lockdown. The MLA instructed people testing positive to stay at home. They would be aided by ANM workers and local public representatives