Telangana

Telangana: TRS to decide on chiefs of seven Urban Local Bodies on Friday

The party leadership has already appointed observers for the elections to the posts of Mayors, Chairpersons, Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons for the seven civic bodies.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After winning the elections to seven Urban Local Bodies (ULB), held on April 30, the TRS has decided to send the names of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons for these civic bodies in sealed covers through party observers.

The TRS observers will open them on the polling day and announce the names. The party leadership has already appointed observers for the elections to the posts of Mayors, Chairpersons, Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons for the seven civic bodies, scheduled to be held on Friday.

Since the pink party bagged all the seven ULBs with complete majority, it can win all the posts without any hitch. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of observers, on Wednesday.

While Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar have been appointed as observers for GWMC, Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and TRS general secretary N Naresh Reddy have been appointed for KMC.

The other observers are Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for Kothur, TRS general secretary T Ravinder Rao for Nakrekal, former Karimnagar mayor Ravinder Singh and Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy for Siddipet, Minister S Niranjan Reddy for Achampet and Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M Srinivas Reddy for Jadcherla.

The party has also directed observers to reach their respective civic bodies by Thursday evening. Meanwhile, SEC C ParthaSarathi, on Wednesday, issued a notification for the polls.

