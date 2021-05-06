Two teenagers drown in sump at Telangana's Bhiknoor mandal

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a tragic incident, two teenagers accidentally drowned in a sump, situated on the premises of Kummarikunta Habitation at Konapur village of Ramayampet mandal in Medak district, on Wednesday.

The deceased teenagers - Naresh, 14, and Naveen, 15 - were residents of Bhagirthapally of Bhiknoor mandal in Kamareddy. According to sources, Naresh and Naveen left their homes with pet goats and dogs to feed the animals.

While they were roaming around a field in Konapur, the two went inside the Kummarikunta Habitation and noticed a sump. They then decided to take a bath and entered the water. However, Naresh and Naveen drowned in the water as they did not know how to swim.