BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu slams ex-Telangana minister Eatala Rajender over encroachment row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming former minister Eatala Rajender over his alleged encroachment of assigned lands, BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu said that it was a case of self-betrayal and not loss of self-respect.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that Rajender should be thankful and worship Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving him "an opportunity to encroach lands and amass thousands of crores of rupees".

"He should have known that assigned and endowment lands were not transferable. Moreover, he says he asked CM to transfer these lands in his name. How will he justify himself?" he wondered.