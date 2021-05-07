Burglar tries to break into Muthoot Finance branch in Telangana's Dundigal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified burglar tried to break into the Muthoot Finance branch at Gandi Maisamma X Road in Dundigal limits early on Thursday. He tried entering the building by using a gas-cutter to penetrate the three-foot wall.

The office is located on the first floor of the building. The thief succeeded in drilling a hole in the wall in order to enter the office.

However, he was taken aback when the alarm went off with a high note and fled the spot. Dundigal police who analysed the CCTV footage in the bank said the thief appeared to have no partners and left empty-handed when the alarm went off.

He wanted to enter the strongroom where jewellery is stored. Cops assume that the thief might already conducted a recce since there is no security in the building. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 464, 380 and 511 and a hunt is on for the offender.