COVID-19: 11 die in two days at Singareni Hospital in Telangana's Mancherial district

By Express News Service

BELLAMPALLI : In yet another COVID horror, as many as 11 patients died during the last two days while undergoing treatment at Singareni Hospital in Bellampalli in Mancherial district. Eight patients died in the last 24 hours. All of them reportedly died within hours of admission to the isolation centre at the hospital.

The doctors at the hospital are worried as patients are dying within a short span of time after admission. "The private hospitals are referring them to us after they decide that nothing can be done to improve their condition. Many who come here have a blood oxygen level reading of less than 60," they said.

Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Sriram, when contacted, said he was not aware of the deaths at the hospital in Bellampalli.