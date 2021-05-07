Man attempts to kill self in Telangana's Nakrekal town after ex-MLA threatens wife

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An ex-serviceman, Koppu Kotesh, attempted suicide after former Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham threatened his wife Sandhya over a financial matter.

Kotesh had lent Rs 10 lakh to Veeresham's close aide M Yadagiri on assurance from Veeresham. But as he delayed repayment, Kotesh's wife approached Veeresham. Following this, the former MLA threatened her with dire consequences.

Police have registered a case against Veeresham and Yadagiri. "A case under cheating and threatening has been registered and investigation is in process," Inspector Nakrekal town K Nagaraju said.

In 2019, Kotesh lent Rs 10 lakh cash to Yadgiri when Veeresham acted as surety. However, Yadagiri stopped responding to the couple's calls when they asked him to return the money. On Wednesday evening, Kotesh’s wife Sandhya met Veeresham and informed him about Yadagiri delaying the repayment.

An angry Veeresham told her that he was not responsible for the repayment and also threatened her with dire consequences. Following this Kotesh consumed pesticide and was admitted to a private hospital. His condition is stable.