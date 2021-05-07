STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mortuary staffers in Telangana seek bribes to handle bodies of COVID-19 victims

According to sources, a mortuary staffer at the State-run Mulugu Area Hospital demands about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for handling bodies of COVID victims.

Mulugu Area Hospital

Mulugu Area Hospital

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: Though Telangana has been witnessing a dip in the number of fresh COVID cases, the situation in the ground level is cataclysmic. Especially after the resurgence of the virus, which has been termed the second wave, things have changed a lot.

While it was unawareness that proved a headache during the first wave, now it's the fact that the new mutants are strong and deadly. As a result, several hospitals in the State are unable to find adequate number of employees to handle bodies of COVID-19 victims. Meanwhile, those who are coming forward demand exorbitant rates.

According to sources, a mortuary staffer at the State-run Mulugu Area Hospital demands about Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for handling bodies of COVID victims till the time they have to hand over the same to the attendants.

This practice came to light after the relatives of a few victims complained to the higher officials that mortuary staff have been demanding them bribes to handle bodies of patients and place them in plastic bags.

It may be mentioned here that the Mulugu Area Hospital is one of the biggest in the erstwhile district. The hospital has 60 oxygen beds, a ventilator ward and a 200-bedded isolation ward. It is a nodal Covid hospital for both Mulugu and Bhupalpally and is the only accessible tertiary healthcare centre for the poor.

When The New Indian Express spoke to a few sources, they said that the mortuary staff are not permanent employees and that they have been temporarily recruited for handling bodies of Covid victims.

They are reportedly being paid a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 to 7,000 by the hospital authorities. However, since this is a meagre amount, considering the kind of risky work that they are doing, the staff seek bribe from the attendants, sources said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mulugu Area Hospital Superintendent P Jagadesh said that the relatives of a few victims have already brought the issue to their notice. "Soon after learning about this, we deployed a team to inquire the matter. The team has also been asked to submit a report to the in-charge of the mortuary. Stern action will be taken against those who seek bribes from bereaved families of Covid victims," Jagadesh added.

