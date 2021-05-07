STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Patients trickle in as COVID-19 outpatient services begin in Telangana

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday visited the Boggulakunta Urban Primary Health Centre to take stock of the functioning of the COVID-19 outpatient services.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Patients seen at the Primary Health Centre at Dandumailaram village in Rangareddy district

Patients seen at the Primary Health Centre at Dandumailaram village in Rangareddy district on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outpatient (OP) services for suspected cases of COVID-19 have begun in the urban primary health centres (UPHC) and Basthi Dawakhanas, where citizens have started to trickle in to seek treatment for COVID-19. The State government took the decision to start COVID-19 OP services to avoid the delay in testing and treatment.

By 2:30 pm on Thursday, around 25 suspected COVID-19 patients turned up at the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar UPHC, another 20 patients visited the Rahmath Nagar Basthi Dawakhana to procure medicines. The State government started the COVID-19 OP clinics in the State to contain the serious cases and arrest the mortality rate.

This Covid OP service was launched for early effective treatment of the disease that can help avert progression to more serious illness, especially for patients at high risk of disease progression and severe illness, with the additional benefit of reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

When The New Indian Express visited the SR Nagar UPHC,it was found that a separate Covid-19 OP service counter had been opened. "My mother has been suffering from fever and cough for the last two days and came to the UPHC for medical advice and procure medicines. The staff members provided a free COVID medicine kit consisting of tablets of fever, cold, antibiotic, multi-vitamins and other medicines," said Ramesh Kumar from Balkampet.

"I have had a slight increase in temperature since yesterday, and I came to the centre and explained my medical condition to them. They gave me fever, multi-vitamin and antibiotic tablets and asked me to stay in the isolation room," Srinivas Rao of Bapu Nagar said.

"My husband is suffering from a cough and fever. On the advice of the local  residents, they suggested I visit the nearby Basthi Dawakhana in Rahmath Nagar for medicines, I explained about the ailments my husband has to the healthcare staff and they provided me with a COVID medicine kit," Lakshmi of Krishna Nagar Colony said.

The healthcare staff said that the kits comprises tablets like Doxycycline, anti-viral (10 tablets for five days), Paracetamol for fever, 10 tablets (five days), Levocetirizine for cold, one tablet daily for 10 days, Rantac or Aciloc 150 mg for acidity, one tablet daily for 10 days, Vitamin C daily one tablet for 10 days and multi-vitamin tablets, two tablets daily for 10 days. If fever persists for five days, Methylprednisolone, a steroid tablet is prescribed for five days.

The staff said that if suspected patients or relatives who are coming to the centres, they are given the medicines by noting down their mobile numbers, house addresses in their registers for follow-up monitoring, they said.

Officials said the government initiative is aimed at avoiding that delay and giving timely treatment. When a patient approaches an outpatient service centre, he/she is provided  a kit containing a pamphlet of do’s and don’ts and medicines.

SOMESH TAKES STOCK OF OUTPATIENT SERVICES

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday visited the Boggulakunta Urban Primary Health Centre to take stock of the functioning of the COVID-19 outpatient services which began in all government hospitals, sub-centres and PHCs across the state.

Somesh went through the healthcare centre and enquired about the arrangements made for starting the outpatient services. Doctors informed that regular services are being provided in the healthcare centre while COVID-19 outpatient services are being provided in a community hall nearby. This is being done to avoid crowding. He stressed on the need to focus on treatment of all patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID OP services COVID outpatients services Telangana COVID services Basthi Dawakhana
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp