Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender mum on future plans

Contrary to speculation that Eatala Rajender would make an announcement on his future political plans on Thursday, the former Minister did not do so.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contrary to speculation that Eatala Rajender would make an announcement on his future political plans on Thursday, the former Minister did not do so. He seems to be biding his time, waiting for the TRS leadership to take further steps before he makes his move.

Rajender, who reached Hyderabad on Thursday after extensive discussions with his followers in Huzurabad, did  not make any statement. Meanwhile, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called on Rajender on Thursday night. 

Later, Vishweshwar Reddy said that he met the former minister to express sympathy and added that whatever decision Rajender takes, the people of Telangana would support him.

Stating that he did not discuss any politics with Rajender, he said: "Rajender is my old pal and his wife Jamuna is my relative."

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. Though the Chief Minister did not discuss the Rajender issue with Kamalakar, he handed over a sealed cover containing the names of the Warangal Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

