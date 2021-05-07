Telangana CM K Chandrsekhar Rao asserts 'no lockdown'; speaks to PM Modi over supplies

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no lockdown in the State. Wherever COVID-19 cases are high, micro level containment zones will be declared. The State will import 12 cryogenic tankers from China immediately to ease the shortage of oxygen.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took these crucial decisions at a high level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. Besides, he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested for more supplies of vaccine, oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

Immediately after Rao's request to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Piyush Goyal called Rao up and assured him that the Centre would meet the requirements of the State. The CM also directed the officials to procure 500 oxygen enrichers immediately, beside establishing a system in the State for production of oxygen in less time.

Making it very clear that there would be no lockdown in the State, Rao said: "If we impose a lockdown, it will paralyse people’s lives and there will be every possibility of the State’s economy collapsing. Past experiences proved that the Covid-19 positive rate did not reduce even after a lockdown."

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister, Rao wanted the Centre to send the required quantities of medical oxygen, vaccines and Remdesivir injections. He told the Prime Minister that the State was not receiving its allocated oxygen quota from Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu and Bellary in Karnataka.

Union minister Piyush Goyal assures KCR of COVID-19 supplies

Rao said that the State was getting only 440 tonnes of oxygen daily. "Increase the oxygen quota to 500 tonnes per day. We are receiving only 4,900 Remdesivir injections now and it should be increased to 25,000 per day. The Centre has so far supplied 50 lakh doses, but the State requires more doses of vaccine. We need 2 to 2.5 lakh doses per day," Rao told Modi.

After the CM explained the State's requirements to the Prime Minister, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke to the CM over the phone. Goyal assured the CM that the Centre would provide the required quantities of Remdesivir injections and oxygen to the State. Goyal informed Rao that oxygen would be supplied to Telangana even from eastern States.

After the tele-talk with the Prime Minister, Rao held a high level review with officials at Pragathi Bhavan. Rao returned to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday after a gap of 21 days. He held the first review on COVID-19 after taking over the Health portfolio from Eatala Rajender.

Rao reviewed the availability of oxygen, drugs, vaccines and beds for treating COVID-19 patients. He also spoke to the manufacturers of Remdesivir injections and wanted them to supply more quantities to the State.

He directed officials to increase the number of oxygen beds by 5,000 in one week’s time, in addition to the existing 9,500 beds in the State.

The CM also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to import 12 cryogenic tankers from China immediately via air to meet the oxygen requirements of Covid-19 patients. Each cryogenic tanker would cost around Rs 1 crore.

Rao directed the Chief Secretary to immediately complete the process to import the tankers.

Utilise Covid OP clinics: CM

The CM also appealed to the people to utilise 5,980 COVID-19 outpatient clinics started across the State. Rao directed the Health officials to brief the media every day on the COVID-19 situation. He wanted the officials to put all the relevant information - the number of patients in home quarantine, number of patients in government and private hospitals and others - on the public domain.

The CM directed the officials to give preference to those who had taken the first dose of the vaccine and provide second doses to them.

CM opposes lockdown

"There is no use of a lockdown. Telangana is the most happening State. Around 25 to 30 lakh people from other States are working in Telangana. Due to imposition of a lockdown in the first wave, the lives of migrant workers were shattered," he said.

"Once the workers and employees are dislocated, it is very difficult for them to return to the State. The State saw a bumper paddy production, and paddy stocks are being sold at 6,144 purchasing centres. Purchase of paddy is not an easy task. Lakhs of people are involved in the process. What will happen to them if lockdown is imposed," he asked.

"We cannot stop emergency services during a lockdown. We are also importing vaccines and oxygen tankers, and the lockdown will have an adverse impact on their transportation," Rao said. He further added that a lockdown would render cab and autorickshaw drivers jobless. Families would suffer and the entire system would collapse.

"Leave alone Covid-19, the people face a hunger crisis. After examining all these factors, we have decided not to impose a lockdown," the CM said. Wherever COVID-19 cases are high, the government would announce micro level containment zones, he said.

He also cited reports that the second wave would vanish after May 15. "Every person should wage a war against Covid-19. If we are united, then COVID-19 will subside," Rao said. Only wearing masks and distancing would protect us, he said.