Telangana: Cop ends life by hanging in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : A traffic constable who attempted suicide at his home in Housing Board Colony late on Wednesday night, died while undergoing treatment at the Nizamabad GGH on Thursday. The deceased person has been identified as G Pramod Reddy, 38.

According to Nizamabad (Rural) SI G Limbadri, Pramod Reddy attempted suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan. His relatives suspect that Pramod decided to take the extreme step due to financial crisis.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)