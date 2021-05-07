STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana lawyer couple murder: Zilla parishad chief goes into hiding

According to sources, the police are now on the hunt for Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu and suspect that he fled to Maharashtra.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Security beefed up at the residence of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao’s parents, at Gunjapadugu village in Peddapalli district on Tuesday

Security beefed up at the residence of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao’s parents, at Gunjapadugu village in Peddapalli district. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI:  While the probe into twin murders of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani, is progressing at brisk pace and the investigating officers are striving to file the chargesheet within stipulated time, rumours that Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu has gone into hiding, have started surfacing in the district.

According to sources, the police are now on the hunt for Madhu and suspect that he fled to Maharashtra. When The New Indian Express spoke to a few official sources, we learnt that Putta Madhu has been missing since April 29.  

When the Telangana police, with the help of their Mumbai counterpart, tried to trace Madhu by tracking his cell phone location, it was found that he was staying in Chora coal mine area of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. Though the police hatched a plan to nab him, Madhu fled the spot after sensing police movement. 

It may be mentioned here that Putta Madhu’s nephew Bittu Seenu, one of the accused persons, has been in judicial custody since February.

Though the ZP chief's name had surfaced during the initial days of probe when an audio clip in which Kunta Srinivas, Accused No. 1, was heard speaking to person who sounded like a contract killer, by taking the name of Madhu several times, while asking him to eliminate a leader.

However, the investigating officers never arrested him or even directly went behind him. The next hearing of the case will be held on June 4. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Putta Madhu is a close associate of Eatala Rajender and that the former went into hiding after KCR ordered a probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by Rajender.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gattu Vaman Rao Telangana lawyer couple murder Putta Madhu Peddapalli Zilla Parishad
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp