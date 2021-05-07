Telangana temple land scam: CM not keen on probe, says Congress MP Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the removal of Ministers KT Rama Rao and C Mallareddy from the Cabinet over the Devarayamjal temple land issue, MP Revanth Reddy demanded that the government hand over the case to the CBI.

Leading a 'fact finding' team on Thursday, Revanth paid a visit to the Sita Rama temple in Devarayamjal temple. He questioned the seriousness of the State government in ordering a probe, citing the relationship of M Raghunandan Rao (who is leading the panel of IAS officers) with KCR.

During the visit, he found that the buildings of publications in which KCR had stakes in even violated Army regulations. He also pointed out that 84 acres of land were encroached by Gandra Srinivas, a relative of KCR, despite being under 22A category of Prohibited Properties.