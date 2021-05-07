STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Bodhan town struggles to stop influx of visitors from Maharashtra

It is easy for those from Maharashtra to visit the State as various national and state highways pass through Nizamabad.

Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer S Rajeshwar inspecting a checking point at Salura village near Bodhan town

Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer S Rajeshwar inspecting a checking point at Salura village near Bodhan town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Owing to the lockdown in Maharashtra, hundreds of people from the State have been visiting Bodhan town and other major villages in Nizamabad district on two wheelers to get essential commodities. Officials suspect that this is the reason for the spread of the virus in the district.

Police and Health Department officials do not prevent them from coming in as they are coming for essential commodities. Officials suspect that businesses in Maharashtra have been increasing their prices, due to which people of the State have been regularly visiting Bodhan. 

Now, police and health officials are thinking of ways to prevent the inflow of visitors becoming a headache for Bodhan citizens. They opine that villages in the district were infected with the mutant variants of the virus due to visitors from Maharashtra. 

Based on the directions of District Collector C Narayan Reddy, Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Rajeshwar has been checking points at Khandeballur, Salura, and Kandakurthi.

The Revenue and police staff have been instructed to collect the data of all visitors and later submit it to higher officials. The data will be submitted to  higher officials once in three days. "Presently, a slight decrease has been observed in COVID-19 cases in the district, but people should not be allowed into the district from the borders till the cases decrease in Maharashtra," said an officials.

He said that the State did not want to close the border and that the MH government should take a decisios on regarding their citizens issues.

