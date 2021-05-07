Telangana's Vemulawada mandal imposes self-lockdown amid rising COVID cases

By Express News Service

VEMULAWADA: While the fear of increasing COVID-19 cases has gripped the State, the people and authorities of Vemulawada mandal have decided to go into 'self lockdown'. All business establishments in the town close by 2 pm and no unnecessary movement of people will also be encouraged after this time.

On the first day of the self lockdown, most streets in Vemulawada wore a deserted look. According to sources, currently there are 766 active cases in Vemulawada mandal and 57 deaths have been reported so far.

As part of precautionary measures, the authorities have requested the citizens not to come out of their houses unless for emergency or essential purposes. Meanwhile, the authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple have suspended the Kode Mokkulu Arjita Seva, in view of the pandemic situation.

