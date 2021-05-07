Thunderstorms in Telangana likely to in next four days: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As pre-monsoon showers in Telangana continue to be below normal, light to moderate rains were recorded in some parts of the State on Thursday, especially in the northern and western Telangana districts and a few locations in and around Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The highest rainfall recorded in the State was 31.5 mm at Mominpet in Vikarabad district.

The IMD Hyderabad officials informed that the forecast for Telangana would be known by next week. The IMD has also issued a forecast that thunderstorms are likely to occur in the next four days across the state.