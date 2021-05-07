STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS busy 'protecting' cadre from sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender

Now that Rajender is completely out of the TRS picture, the leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Huzurabad constituency remains a pink party bastion.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender addresses the media on Tuesday

Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Fearing that former minister Eatala Rajender might influence its activists, the TRS leadership has instructed Rajya Sabha MP Captain V Lakshmikantha Rao to keep an eye on the party cadre to make sure that they don't meet or interact with Rajender.

Now that Rajender is completely out of the TRS picture, the leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Huzurabad constituency remains a pink party bastion. In case Rajender resigns from the party and also his MLA post, Lakshmikantha Rao and family will start playing a crucial role in the party. 

In the meantime, it appears as if the TRS leaders are not just alienating Rajender, but also ensuring that he does not get help from anyone. According to sources, several officials who are close to Rajender are being transferred. The last in this list is Huzurabad ACP S Srinivas Rao who has been attached to the DGP’s office. 

