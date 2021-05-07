STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS leaders tight-lipped on Mayoral candidate for Khammam Municipal Corporation

Though the polls to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to be held on Friday, the TRS leadership has not taken a final decision on this yet.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:58 AM

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Despite sweeping the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) by bagging 43 out of 60 divisions, it appears as if the pink party is still confused as to who the Mayor of the civic body should be.

Though the polls to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to be held on Friday, the TRS leadership has not taken a final decision on this yet. Meanwhile, several newly elected corporators are busy lobbying for the chief post.

Since the Mayoral seat has been reserved for women (general) and as many as 29 women won as corporators in the elections held on April 30, the competition for the post was reportedly intense. According to sources, each woman corporator is hopeful that the party leadership will chose them as the civic body chief.

Meanwhile, district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is also tight-lipped about the matter. Meanwhile, caste-based lobbying for the mayoral post was also rampant in the corporation. Members and leaders of Kamma, BC and other minority communities are equally hopeful that one among them would be elected as the next Mayor of Khammam.

According to close aides of the Minister, the party leadership is likely to chose either Divison-26 corporator Ponukollu Neeraja or Divison-56 corporator Pydipalli Rohini. Some other names that have been doing the rounds on social media platforms are B Prasantha Laxmi (Division-20) and Chava Madhuri, who won from Division-10.

