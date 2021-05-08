2nd dose comes first in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s priority, for now, will be to vaccinate people who are due for their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Friday. Up to May 15, the State has a waiting list of 5 lakh people for the second dose. But the State has only 3.74 lakh doses. The number of people due for their second dose till May 30 is 19.92 lakh, including 5 lakh till May 15.

Later, it was officially communicated that from May 8 to 12, no first dose will be administered to anyone and only those who are waiting for second dose would be allowed to enter the vaccination centres to take the jab. As booking a slot exclusively for the second dose on CoWIN is not possible, the government was allowing people to walk in for their vaccinations.

A large number of people wait for their turn at Fever Hospital vaccination centre in Hyderabad on Friday. A huge rush of people was witnessed at several vaccination centres

in the city after the CoWIN app crashed early in the day | VINAY MADAPU

In the State, 3,30,714 people are due for Covaxin and 16,61,543 for Covishield. The Director of Public Health further said that Rs 2,500 crore was kept aside for vaccinating the 18-45 age group and they were awaiting the production of the doses before procuring them.

“Just as the Government of India is allocating vaccines for those above 45 years, for the 18-45 age group as well GoI is allocating a certain number of vaccines. Only when all the stocks ready, we would be purchasing and starting the vaccination programme so that it runs smoothly,” he added.

He further urged people to continue taking precautions against Covid-19 in light of the upcoming festivals and wedding season and urged them to wear a double mask when they step out of their homes and single masks at home, especially when they are in the presence of elderly.