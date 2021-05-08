STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health of our canines being monitored to prevent COVID: Telangana police

The veterinarians at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad said that there has been no complaints related to the health of the canines.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:41 AM

Police dog

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After eight Asiatic lions tested positive for COVID-19 at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, the Telangana police department has alerted the canine unit, which has over 200 canines serving in different wings and police units across the state.

Veterinarians in the department are monitoring the health condition of the canines and as per their observations and suggestions, any required measures would be taken, said a senior police official. 

The veterinarians at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad said that there has been no complaints related to the health of the canines. Though there are no reports of canines getting affected, as a precaution, we are taking all measures, they said.

Dr G Madhusudhan Rao, Assistant Director (Vet), Intelligence Security Wing, stated that the canine handlers wear a facemask when they are with the animal, even in usual conditions. Due to the pandemic, they are asked to follow it more strictly and also maintain physical distance with fellow canines and staff.

"All the animals in the force are in good health. Their health condition is checked on a regular basis. None of them has shown any coughing or breathing issues. Their diet is also balanced and improves their immunity," they added.

Due to the pandemic, the canines are also maintained at a distance with the handlers in any operations and more particularly in any crime scene, they are brought in after the crowd is cleared. 

