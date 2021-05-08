Singareni Collieries Company to establish oxygen plant at Ramagundam Region-1 area

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : In a bid to help all Singareni hospitals meet their oxygen requirements, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has decided to set up an oxygen plant at its Ramagundam Region-1 (RG-1) area.

In light of this decision, SCCL RG-1 area general manager K Narayana inspected the proposed area and urged the officials concerned to commence the construction works as soon as possible. He also visited an oxygen plant at Mustyala village to learn about its operations.

K Narayana said that the oxygen generated at the new plant will be provided to various SCCL hospitals.