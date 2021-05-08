STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders state govt not to take hasty action over alleged encroachment of temple lands

The court expressed surprise over the haste with which the government constituted a committee with four IAS officers to inquire into the allegations when people were dying due to the COVID second wave

Published: 08th May 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered the state government not to take any action against petitioners S Satyanarayana Reddy and four others who prayed for a direction for a halt to the inquiry into how they came in possession of lands which belonged to Sitaramaswami Temple at Devarayanajal village in Shamirpet Mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The court, taking up the petition, expressed surprise over the haste with which the government had constituted a committee with four IAS officers to inquire into the allegations of encroachment of temple lands at a time when people were dying due to the COVID-19 second wave in the state.

The Advocate General brought to the notice of the court that it was only a preliminary inquiry and that action would be taken only after a detailed inquiry. As of now, the government had no intention of razing any structures that have come up on the lands, he said.

The court, however, asked the government to issue notices even for preliminary inquiry and, addressing those facing the allegations, asked them to cooperate with the government as it conducts the probe. The court directed the government and the Endowments department to file a detailed counter on the issue.

The state government, while ordering inquiry (GO No:1014) recently, had said that the Endowment department was claiming that 1,521 acres of land which belonged to Sitaramsway temple in Deverayanjal had been encroached upon. The government also quoted newspaper reports as stating that a large portion of land worth about Rs 1,000 crore had been occupied illegally by former minister Eatala Rajender and a few others. The IAS officers' committee is headed by Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telnagana High Court
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp