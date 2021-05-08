STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana is top performer in COVID control: Union Health Ministry data

According to the data, the Case Positivity Rate of Telangana, as on May 7, stood at 1.14 per cent - the lowest in the country.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient returns back due to non-availability of beds at a hospital, in Hyderabad

A COVID-19 patient returns back due to non-availability of beds at a hospital, in Hyderabad. (File photo| PTI)

By  V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the top performer among all States in the country in the containment of the spread of COVID-19,  as per the statistics shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the data, the Case Positivity Rate of Telangana, as on May 7, stood at 1.14 per cent - the lowest in the country. For many people from Telangana, the number came as a surprise. One reason behind it is the large contrast between the positivity rate between Telangana and every other State in the country.

As per MoHFW data, only Telangana, Lakshwadeep and one more Union Territory recorded a positivity rate less than 5 per cent. There is also a stark contrast between the positivity rate of Telangana and the States with which it shares borders. There is no restriction on inter-State border movement and many people travel to Telangana on a daily basis.

The positivity rate of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andra Pradesh and Chattisgarh are 29.94 per cent, 23.46 per cent, 24.36 per cent and 27.97 per cent respectively. Also, according to MoHFW, Telangana is among the 15 States in the country showing a continued decrease in daily cases and is also among the seven States in the country with the number of active cases between 50,000 to one lakh.

 It may also be mentioned here that Express had earlier reported as to how Telangana has been under-reporting cases in the districts. 

