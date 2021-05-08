STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Two more COVID-19 patients die at Singareni Hospital; toll reaches 13 in three days

Meanwhile, several people have come forward alleging that these patients died due to the negligence of hospital authorities.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after The New Indian Express reported that as many as 11 patients have died in two days while undergoing treatment at the Singareni Hospital in Bellampalli, Mancherial district, two more COVID positive persons succumbed to the virus at the hospital's isolation centre, on Friday.

Meanwhile, several people have come forward alleging that these patients died due to the negligence of hospital authorities. According to sources, the Singareni Hospital in Bellampalli is one of the few healthcare centres in the State which has  not been facing oxygen or medicine shortage.

Sources said that shortage of paramedical staffers is also a major reason why more and more people succumb to COVID.

Though the hospital was an exclusive healthcare facility for SCCL employees and their family members, it was turned into a COVID-19 isolation centre. As many as 80 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment here. However, there are allegations that the government has not appointed adequate number of staffers for handling the patients.

Meanwhile, Mancherial collector Bharati Hollikeri, in a release, said that the patients died after their oxygen saturation levels dipped exponentially before getting admitted to the hospital. 

'DOCS TRIED THEIR BEST'

Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri, in a press release, said that the patients died after their oxygen saturation levels dipped exponentially before getting admitted to the hospital. The Collector also stated that the doctors tried their best to save the victims, but in vain

