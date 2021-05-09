31-year-old scribe dies of Covid

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old journalist who worked for the newspaper Manam died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Talari Shyam, who worked as a reporter for the vernacular daily in Khammam.

According to sources, Shyam tested positive a few days ago and had been in home quarantine since then. Though his condition was said to be stable till yesterday, he suddenly developed breathing issues and died. As many as four journalists have so far died in the district due to Covid.