COVID: Kamareddy to restrict entry of Maharashtra visitors  

KAMAREDDY : Several departments in Kamareddy district have jointly started efforts to prevent the entry of people from Maharashtra into villages in the district through the Salabathpur check post in Madnoor mandal.According to officials, whoever wants to visit local areas in the district should stay for four days in the quarantine camps which will be arranged by local officials.

Officials opine that Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have become Covid hotspots due to people from Maharashtra and other border States visiting them regualrly. Officials have now identified villages in Maharashtra which are close to Madnoor mandal, and will start intensified checking opearations at the Salabathpur check post. They will also monitor several internal roads to prevent people from Mahrashtra entering the villages.

Previously, only police and Medical & Health Department staff were monitoring the check posts, and this did not give the expected results. Now, the district administration has formed teams with the Revenue, Police, Excise, Forest, Transport, Panchayt Raj and local body officials to curb the entry of outsiders into the State and stopt the indescriminate spread of the virus. Officials hope that this will help prevent the spread of the virus.