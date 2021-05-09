Detention of NSUI leaders unlawful: Cong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Saturday condemned the arrest of NSUI leaders outside Mallareddy Hospital. In a media statement, former MP V Hanumantha Rao questioned the registering of non-bailable cases against 13 NSUI leaders, State unit president Venkat Balmoor, and wondered if their offense was grave enough to invite such tough measure by the government.

Describing the arrests as unlawful, he said that the youth - while demanding free services for the poor at Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s hospital - had held a demonstration. He asked, “Is demanding free medical service for the poor an offense?” AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also condemned the ‘unlawful’ detention of NSUI leaders.