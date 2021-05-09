Foreign aid to the rescue of aiims bibinagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIIMS Bibinagar has received critical life-saving medical equipment as part of the aid sent by foreign countries, which was distributed by the Center last week to various Central government hospitals. The hospital received 50 large oxygen cylinders, 40 Bi-PAP machines, 1 lakh masks and 5,000 N95 masks as part of this consignment. It also received 3,000 vials of Remdesivir injections, which will assist in treating moderate cases of Covid-19. This impetus of life-saving infrastructure will likely fast-track the expansion of the hospital’s Covid-19 facility.

Speaking to Express, Professor Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, noted that due to the aid, they will be able to increase their 50-bed isolation centre to an 80-bed one within a week. “We started last week with 25-odd beds and increased the strength to 50, of which 20 are supported with oxygen. We will be taking this number to around 80 by next week, of which at least 40 will be supported with oxygen,” said Dr Bhatia. This aid has come in from countries like Abu Dhabi and USA.

The hospital is also anticipating ICU beds, around 10, from the Government of India, which will further assist the State in tackling the deadly second wave. However, the hospital still has manpower and infrastructural constraints.

The hospital just completed one year of being operational and has recruited 90 faculty for 19 departments. It is still recruiting nursing staff and has, at present, 80 of the required 120 positions filled.

Junior Residents are already deputed, and the recruitment processes for senior residents from two crucial departments — Anesthesia and General medicine – for 10 doctors each, is going to wrap up next week. The hospital still has to complete the re-laying of old oxygen pipelines and recruit other necessary staff.

Until these recruitments come in, a full-fledged ICU set up may take time. Hwever the Director has assured of expanding its oxygen and regular bed facility. Meanwhile the hospital is also intending to expand its testing and vaccination services based on requirement.

“We are closely working with both the Center and the district administration which is also assisting us in case any equipment is needed. We have requested for a PSA Oxygen Generator from the Center so we are self sufficient in producing Oxygen. Once we are equipped with these as well, the hospital will be able to assist many more in the pandemic,” added Dr Bhatia.