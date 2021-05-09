STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish chides citizens for flouting guidelines

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that despite the presence of Covid-19 symptoms, some people were neglecting it, leading to the increase in the severity of the disease.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Finance Minister Harish Rao said that despite the presence of Covid-19 symptoms, some people were neglecting it, leading to the increase in the severity of the disease.Speaking at Medak on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched a door-to-door survey in the wake of the rising cases. For the same, 581 teams had surveyed 1.4 lakh houses in the district, he added. 

He also emphasised on the disbursal of Covid kits to 3,491 people showing symptoms, which he says is critical in the fight against the pandemic. “The house surveys would not have yielded results if the teams had not carried at least 25 Covid kits every day,” he said. He said a fine will be imposed on those not wearing masks. He also informed that 260 beds with oxygen are available in the district government hospitals, out of which only 42 are occupied.

He directed the officials to see that the 1,000-litre oxygen plant being set up in the district headquarters is operational in a few days. He suggested that officials procure oxygen from granite, pharma and steel factories to overcome the present oxygen shortage. He said people should visit the vaccination centre with their Aadhaar cards and added that everyone would be vaccinated within a week.

Comments

