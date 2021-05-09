STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include ration dealers in list of Covid frontline workers: TSFC to govt 

Recently, the Telangana State Ration Dealers Welfare Association (TSRDWA) apprised the Commission that as many as 55 ration dealers have succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:58 AM

ration shop

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Food Commission (TSFC) has directed the State government to recognise ration dealers as frontline workers and take a decision on enabling third-party authentication to distribute ration. The Commission pointed out that ration dealers have been  working selflessly during the pandemic for implementing the government’s welfare schemes.

Police personnel stop patient attendants from entering Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. As per the management’s new order, attendants are not allowed inside the hospital due to rising Covid-19 cases | S Senbagapandiyan

Recently, the Telangana State Ration Dealers Welfare Association (TSRDWA) apprised the Commission that as many as 55 ration dealers have succumbed to the dreaded virus. The Association urged the Commission to direct the State government to identify them as frontline workers and provide them with vaccines.

TSRDWA president Naikoti Raju demanded that `50 lakh ex gratia be provided to ration dealers who died during the pandemic. He also asked the government to enable insurance schemes to the ration dealers. Meanwhile, employees of the Civil Supplies Department have also demanded that they be recognised as frontline workers. 

